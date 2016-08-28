Community service for driver with no licence or insurance

A 41-year-old man from Ramsey has been ordered to perform 100 hours’ community service.

Mark Roberts, of North Shore Road, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis and was also found guilty after a trial of driving without a licence or insurance.

He had his driving licence endorsed with six penalty points and was ordered to pay £750 costs.

Prosecutor Michael Jelski told the court how, on June 24 at 7pm, police stopped Roberts in a Mercedes on New Castletown Road.

They spoke to him and noted that his speech was slurred, he was pale looking and his breath smelled of alcohol.

Officers found a rolled joint in his pocket. He was arrested and made no reply after caution.

His vehicle was searched and a tin with a small lump of resin, later identified as cannabis was found.

Also in the side pocket of the car police found a lock knife.

In a police interview Roberts told police that the cannabis was for personal use and that he used it to alleviate back pain.

He said he had bought it for £25. Regarding the knife, Roberts said that it was a work knife he had in his pocket and he had put it in the car door compartment rather than carry it.

The total value of cannabis was said to be £33.52. He was also found to have no valid insurance or driving licence.

The knife matter was not pursued.

Defending Roberts in court advocate Paul Rodgers said: ‘It is not the most serious of matters. Perhaps the most unattractive matter is that my client took the driving offences to trial.

‘He passed his driving test shortly after this and now has all his documents. He became a father in October and he has completely turned his life around since that point. He is regularly tested for drugs.

‘He has served over 10 years custody in the past. The cannabis was for personal use and he was not using it while driving. He offered the knife up to the prosecution and they will dispose of it.’

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said: ‘I give you full credit for your guilty plea to the cannabis charge but I can’t give you similar credit for the driving offences, you were convicted after a trial.There does seem to have been a slowing down in your offending and you have taken steps to legitimise your driving which is very much to your credit.’

