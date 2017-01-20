Community service for Mount Murray roofer who caused fire

A roofer has been sentenced to 240 hours community service for causing a fire that caused between £15m and £17m damage at Mount Murray Hotel three years ago.

Roy Cross, 65, of Santon, was sentenced this morning by Deemster Dermot Main-Thompson at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.

The fire damage

Cross was found guilty after a trial in November 2016 of three charges of breaching health and safety legislation in connection with the November 2013 blaze.

Deemster Main-Thompson said that the trial had cost the taxpayer almost £89,000 but as Cross had limited funds he could only order him to pay costs of £2,400.

‘You have come within a whisker of losing your liberty,’ said the Deemster while passing sentence.

A statement from the environment, safety and health division of the Department of the Environment, Food and Agricuture said: ‘This incident was easily preventable, if the roofing contractor had a safe system of work in place for using a blow torch on the roof of the hotel the fire would not have started.

‘The potential for a fire when working with flammable roofing materials is well known and highlighted in the industry’s own guidance.

‘Fire was a foreseeable risk that should have been part of the risk assessment process for carrying out this work.

‘Instead, the firm’s failings meant that a hotel was destroyed and the safety of up to 100 hotel guests and staff were put at risk.

‘Today’s sentencing will help to remind companies of the importance of suitable risk assessments when carrying out work activities.’

Roy Cross

