Competition winners see Aardman classics

The Post Office hosted an evening for customers and competition winners plus their families to a screening of Aardman classics ‘A Grand Day Out’ and ‘A Close Shave’ at the Broadway Cinema, Villa Marina on Thursday.

The competition, at the Royal Manx Show, received hundreds of entries and 10 competition winners were selected after answering the question ‘what is Wallace’s favorite cheese’ correctly, with the answer being Wensleydale.

Ruth Cannell with her partner Matt and children Finlo and Benjamin in the Aardman photo booth

Also in attendance was Shaun the Sheep, a five-foot model who continued raising funds for the Wallace and Gromit Children’s Charity. Guests were able to stick a stamp on Shaun after making a donation to the charity which funds children’s hospices across the UK, including Rebecca House.