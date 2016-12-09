Completion of new Laxey bridge delayed to New Year

Problems surfacing the new Laxey Bridge means that the work will now not be finished until the New Year.

The final stage of the scheme was due to be finished by tomorrow (Friday) at the latest, just over a year since the historic bridge collapsed in flashfloods, toppling a double decker bus into the raging torrent below.

The bridge opened to traffic at the end of September, having previously opened temporarily over the TT period.

A temporary road closure order was in place for the bridge and roads leading off it from November 28 up tomorrow to allow the permanent asphalt surface to be laid.

It follows the installation of new telecommunications infrastructure by Manx Telecom to provide more residents and businesses in lower Laxey with access to high-speed broadband services.

The features inspired by the ‘pepper pot’ lighthouses at Laxey harbour – dubbed the Daleks by locals – were installed at the end of last week.

But the surfacing works did not go to plan.

A Department of Infrastructure spokesman told the Manx Independent: ‘An issue has been identified in relation to the bond between the hot-rolled asphalt and the chippings used in the surfacing for Laxey Bridge.

‘The Department of Infrastructure is committed to providing a high quality finish for the bridge and will look into the matter before returning to complete the work, probably early in the New Year.

‘In the meantime, the bridge will remain open to traffic and is safe to use.’

The spokesman described the problem as ‘relatively minor’ but said that the DoI were keen for the bridge to be absolutely right.

The bridge reopened yesterday (Wednesday) so that traffic could flow along Minorca Hill and Old Laxey Hill.

Meanwhile, Glen Road is due to reopen this afternoon.

The surfacing work has been put back to the New Year as the DoI has to apply for another temporary road closure order.

The bridge will have to be closed for up to three days for the completion of the scheme.

Unlike the 200-year old arched bridge, the department’s engineers opted for a flat bridge which they say will reduce the likelihood of any future flood damage by allowing the river to flow unimpeded out to sea.

It can handle almost three times the volume of water of the original bridge.