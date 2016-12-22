Concern at state of council houses after renovation

No complaints about the state of the inside of council houses in Willaston, following refurbishment, have reached the chairman of the council’s housing committee, she told fellow councillors.

The information was volunteered after comments by Councillor Ritchie McNicholl at a recent meeting.

Councillor McNicholl said he had been approached by tenants who told him properties handed back after refurbishment were in a poor state.

‘I’ve had people complaining they have bathroom fittings hanging of the walls and that areas have not been cleaned. Some tenants have said to me they do not want their properties to be done if that’s the state they are going to be returned to them in,’ he said.

He wanted to know if properties were inspected before being returned and whether the clerk of works was employed by the council or the building contractor.

Housing committee chairman, Councillor Claire Wells, told councillors she personally had received no complaints about the state of properties returned to tenants after refurbishment.

However, she said disquiet had been expressed in some cases about the state of gardens.

‘They are supposed to leave the gardens in the state they were received but in some cases they have not,’ she said. ‘But I have not seen anything regarding the inside of houses.

‘The refurbishments have to be done and tenants don’t really have a choice but the contractor will be dealt with if there are problems.’

She said she did not know if the clerk of works was a council employee but would find out.