Concert at QEII school

Queen Elizabeth II High School will host a Christmas concert next Tuesday, December 13.

It will start at 7.15pm and is being held in the main school hall.

Entrance for adults is £4 and £2 for children.

A family ticket costs £10 and includes entry for two adults and two children.

There will be refreshments available and a raffle.

Entertainment will include windband, senior and junior choirs, flute choir, ukulele orchestra, Club Kiauli, bells and much more.

Tickets are available from the school reception or by calling 841000 or emailing qe2enquiries@sch.im