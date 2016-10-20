Concert in memory of long-serving band leader

Onchan Silver Band is hosting a memorial concert for Gordon Astill, who led the band for half a century.

The concert, featuring guest artists, takes place at St Ninian’s Lower School at Bemahague on Sunday from 2pm and will feature some of Gordon’s favourite music.

Guest of honour will be Gordon’s widow, Sheila.

To reserve a free ticket call Karen on 492854 or Mark on 423493.

Mr Astill was involved with the band for 50 years, 44 of them as musical director, before leaving in 2002.