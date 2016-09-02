Conditional discharge for parking row teacher

A 53-year-old teacher from Ballasalla has been given a six-month conditional discharge by a magistrates’ court after a parking row.

Shem Allanson, of Ballamona Road, opted to take a parking ticket to court which she was given while working with residents at David Gray House, the Salvation Army’s probation accommodation.

The court heard how, on May 9 at 10.19am, a traffic inspector observed Allanson’s car at Prince’s Avenue parked in a two-hour waiting zone, with 9.40am displayed on her parking disc as the arrival time.

At 11.45am the inspector returned to the car, which was still parked at Prince’s Avenue but now with a disc displaying 11.05am as the car’s arrival time.

Allanson was given a fixed penalty notice but requested a court hearing.

Speaking in court Allanson said that she was a teacher at the Isle of Man College who also taught at David Gray House between 10am and 12pm.

She told the court: ‘They won’t issue us with parking permits. I have to go in at 10am to set up class and leave at 11am to move my car to another location. I don’t like parking in front of the hostel as they’ll see my car and it might get scratched. It’s difficult, there is no wifi so I have to carry laptops back and forth. I’m not allowed to leave these lads for more than five or 10 minutes in case they get into mischief.’

