Conference is to promote investment in Isle of Man

A host of speakers from the UK media industry will be attending a conference in the island to promote investment and interest in the Isle of Man.

The conference is to be held on September 14 at the Isle of Man Motor Museum at Jurby, where the speakers will be welcomed by the Department of Economic Development and other members of industry.

Speakers and advisors representing the financial sector will include people from SPARK Impact, managers of the government’s £50 million Enterprise Development Scheme.

Department of Economic Development Minister and Rushen Keys candidate Laurence Skelly said: ‘The Isle of Man has built a reputation as a test bed for new and innovative technology. Our strong infrastructure and telecoms systems, alongside our support for new and expanding businesses, have seen the island draw interest from a range of technlogy sectors and companies.

‘Attracting future investment to the island is at the core of the work of the department and we will continue to support our colleagues in industry as these exciting developments unfold.’

Dr Richard Arning,vice president of business development at SES Satellite Leasing, the event’s principal sponsor, said his company had invested in a sophisticated ‘teleport’ (a device which links satellites to ground-based communications).

‘I have been encouraged by the help we have had from the Isle of Man and anticipate that the new teleport will bring benefits to a number of local companies which provide additional ancillary activities,’ he said.

The government’s broadcast media advisor Stuart Semark said: ‘We are delighted to support this event which marks the next stage of developing broadcast media opportunities in the Isle of Man. The bringing together of some of the most respected people in the UK broadcasting industry with established media companies on the island and potential business investors gives us the opportunity to establish the Isle of Man as an international business centre for broadcast media companies.’

