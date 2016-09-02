Confusing picture on our inflation figures

The island’s latest inflation figures have been published and once again it’s a confusing picture.

The August figures was published this morning.

It shows that the cost of living measured by the Consumer Prices Index has FALLEN by 0.5 per cent over the past 12 months.

But the Retail Prices Index says it’s RISEN by 4 per cent.

RPI includes the costs of housing (mortgage interest costs) while CPI does not.

They are also calculated under different mathematical formulae.

So if your pension and wage rises are calculated using CPI you’ll end up with less money than if they’re worked out on RPI.

On the CPI measure tea got 13 per cent more expensive, potatoes 12 per cent, children outerwear 11 per cent, telephones etc by 7.8 per cent.

The items that got cheaper were travel costs (9.5 per cent down), oil and other fuels (9 per cent), bacon (8 per cent) and biscuits and cakes (9.4 per cent).

Alcohol is up (beer off sales 1.1 per cent and wine 3.7 per cent) and so is tobacco (4.2 per cent).

Overall, food and non-alcoholic beverages are 1.8 per cent cheaper.

The basket of good was compiled based on the results of the Household and Income Expenditure Survey of 2013.

The government says the ‘relative importance of them is taken into account by weighting products according to average expenditure on each’.

Around 1,000 prices are collected for 500 items by staff at the government’s economic affairs division.

About 100 retailers and other organisations help by supplying price information or allowing access to their premises.

Using RPI, on average something that cost £1 in 2000 would cost £1.68.7 now.