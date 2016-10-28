Conman offered tobacco - but ran off with £1,200 cash

A Douglas man has been convicted of deception after conning his victim out of £1,200 in a tobacco deal.

David Michael Yeomans, of Christian Road, met the complainant in an alleyway in Ballaugh after offering him tobacco over the phone.

But as soon as the cash had been handed over 36-year-old Yeomans jumped into a car and left without completing the deal.

He will be sentenced on December 6 in summary court after the preparation of a probation report.

Prosecutor Michael Jelski told the court how, on June 22, Barry Gelling received a phone call from a man with a Welsh accent who he said he did not know.

The Welshman said he had got Mr Gelling’s mobile number from an associate and asked him if he would like to buy some tobacco.

Mr Gelling said ‘yes’ and he was told to call the man back later, which he did. He was then asked if he wanted to buy 200 50gram packets of rolling tobacco for £1,200.

The deal was agreed and the Welshman said he would call back the next day.

At midday on June 23 the man rang Mr Gelling and told him to meet him at 6pm in the car park by the Raven pub in Ballaugh.

As he was waiting in the car park Mr Gelling had another call from the Welshman saying that a man called Tony would meet him at 6.30pm outside Spar.

‘Tony’ arrived and told Mr Gelling to drive to the alleyway at the side of Spar.

Once they were in the alleyway ‘Tony’ handed over a small bag containing a few packets of tobacco, with a hand-written receipt, in exchange for the cash, and said that the rest of the tobacco was in his car.

‘Tony’ then walked towards the shop, but as he did Mr Gelling received another phone call, again from the Welshman, who told him not to follow ‘Tony’ into the shop as he would lose his job if he did.

However, while Mr Gelling was talking on the phone, ‘Tony’ ran to a car and drove away without handing over the rest of the tobacco.

Mr Gelling tried calling the Welshman’s number several times and was told that he would receive the rest of the tobacco soon.

Eventually he called the police and after viewing CCTV footage from the Raven and Spar, Yeomans was identified as being the man who had called himself ‘Tony’.

Yeomans was arrested and identified from an ID parade as well as his handwriting on the receipt.

He told police that he had been acting alone, although this was queried by the prosecutor and Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes, as Mr Gelling had received a call from the Welshman while Yeomans was nearby.

However, Mrs Hughes concluded that this would not make any material difference to the sentence imposed.

The probation report is to consider all options, including custody. Bail was granted in the sum of £500.