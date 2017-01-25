Consultation on consultations sparks complaint about length of documents

Government consultation papers sent to local authorities for their views ought to be prefaced by a summary of their contents.

That is the view of Ramsey Commissioners who, along with other local authorities, are being consulted on the government’s consultation process.

One of the board members, Julia Wedgwood, said: ‘We have been swamped with these documents, some of which are beyond our competency.

‘It’s awfully hard work ploughing through them, especially if they are 60 pages long.

‘Couldn’t there be a resumé at the beginning, along with an explanation of its relevancy to us? An executive summary, as would happen in business, would be helpful.’

The board agreed to inform the government’s Cabinet Office of its views.