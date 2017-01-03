Conversion plan for stables

Plans have been submitted to redevelop Pennybridge Stables, at Glebe Farm, in Kirk Michael into a residential development.

Carolyn Stephenson has applied (16/01375/A) to government planners for approval in principle for the scheme, which includes the stables, farmhouse and equestrian building alongside the farm lane.

The proposal includes improving the access to the holiday cottages on the site.

A planning application for approval in principle for four detached homes on the site was submitted in August 2016 but later withdrawn.

Michael Commissioners had objected to the previous application. In a letter from commissioners clerk Krystina Malcolm-Hodgson, the local authority said it believed the proposed development was on land zoned for agricultural use and raising concerns about the access on to the Main Road.

Approval in principle for two detached homes on the site of the riding arena was granted in December 2015.