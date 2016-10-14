Coroner reiterates call for speed limit on Isle of Man TT’s one-way Mountain Road after 150mph death crash

Coroner John Needham has made a further call for a speed limit on the Mountain Road.

Recording an accident verdict on 55-year-old Shaun Watkinson, a Isle of Man TT visitor from Bolton who died in an accident on Hailwood Rise, Mr Needham said he would again be raising the issue with the new Infrastructure Minister.

Coroner John Needham

The speed limit issue was raised by Mr Needham in 2012 after a fatal accident at the 32nd milestone. On that occasion he wrote to then Infrastructure Minister David Cretney recommending consideration of a temporary speed limit when the TT one-way system is in force.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Mr Needham said: ‘I will again be writing to the minister in respect of my recommendation for a maximum speed limit being introduced for the one-way system during the TT period.’

The idea was rejected by Mr Cretney at the time who cited lack of public support and wide-ranging measures taken to warn and educate road users.

But Mr Needham said a combination of factors, including the temporary one-way system, lack of a speed limit, large visitor numbers riding faster than they were accustomed, and sometimes beyond their ability, could be seen as an open invitation to treat the road as a track day.

Hailwood Rise on the Mountain Road

Mr Watkinson died in Noble’s Hospital on June 2 after hitting the back of a Citroen C4 as both were heading towards Douglas. The road is not governed by a speed limit and was one-way for the TT period.

Accident investigator Constable Peter Dyer said Mr Watkinson’s bike was travelling at around 150mph as he approached a slight right-hand kink in the road before Brandywell. The Citroen was on the left hand side of the road and Mr Watkinson’s BMW1000RR approached from the right hand side of the road but then drifted left. Witnesses said the back of the bike lifted, indicating heavy braking just before the impact and Mr Watkinson was propelled over the car, coming to rest at the side of the road. The bike then landed upside-down in a field.

The driver of the Citroen was subject to an R-plate restriction limiting his speed to 50mph. At the time he was travelling at 42mph and told the court in a statement that he saw two dots in his rear view mirror and within about five seconds one flashed past and the other hit the back of his car.

Constable Dyer noted the two vehicles would have had a closing speed of around 100mph.

‘At those speeds, that slight bend becomes tighter and he may well have drifted on to the left hand side of the road inadvertently. I am of the opinion that 150mph is excessive for that section of road where some people are restricted to 50mph and where normal members of the public are using the road on their day-to-day business. I would say speed was a factor in the accident,’ he said.

Mr Watkinson’s friends, who stopped and gave first aid until paramedics arrived, were commended for their efforts by Mr Needham.

Mr Watkinson, who was described as a project manager, was pronounced dead in hospital at around 7.30am, around 45 minutes after the accident happened.

Mr Needham told relatives: ‘He was obviously a much-loved member of the family.’

But he added: ‘If there had been a speed limit in place, there is no suggestion that Shaun would not have observed it, and on that basis the collision would not have occurred and Shaun would be with us now.’