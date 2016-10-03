Corrin Home coffee morning fundraiser

News from Peel

Peel charity the Friends of the Corrin Home will be holding a coffee morning on Friday, October 14.

The event will take place at the Centenary Centre in Athol Street in Peel from 10am until 11.45am. There will be a cake table and raffles.

The charity runs a weekly trolley service on Wednesday afternoons, manned by volunteers,and holds a coffee morning twice a year to raise funds to buy wheelchairs, commodes, comfortable armchairs and other items for the home.

