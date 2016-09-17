Corsets unlaced with designer’s workshop

Learn how to create a corset belt with embroiderer and designer Gillian Roberts.

Gillian, who designs and makes bespoke handmade corsets, will visit the island next Friday, September 23 to give a talk and workshop on corsetry. Organised by the Isle of Man Embroiderers’ Guild, it will focus on the history of the corset, its influence on fashion and Gillian will also talk about some of the corsets she has made.

The talk will be followed by a full day workshop on Saturday, September 24, where participants will learn some of the techniques of corsetry by making a corset belt which will incorporate busk, steels and eyelets.

Gillian’s corsetry weekend marks the beginning of the organisation’s new programme for the forthcoming year, which features workshops ranging from felting to traditional hand-stitching of Casalguidi, patchwork to upcycle men’s shirts, silk paper making and designing, and stitching a landscape picture.

Besides the workshops the Guild also runs a series of talks which cover topics including the demise of domestic sewing and the experiences of a luxury fashion designer.

The Embroiderers’ Guild welcomes members of all ages and abilities, from complete beginners to professional embroiderers.

The talk and workshop are open to non-members of the Guild, however numbers are limited for the workshop.

For more information about the talk and workshop or future classes visit www.iomeg.blogspot.com