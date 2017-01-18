Cost of tipping a fridge rises

The cost of disposing a fridge or freezer at Douglas tip has increased.

Councillors were told this was due to rising costs which had hit the Department of Infrastructure, and these had in turn been passed on to the council and consumer.

Under the new charging scale which came into force recently, it costs £15 to dispose of an under counter fridge or freezer, £25 for a medium to large-sized fridge or chest freezer and £50 for a larger American type appliance.

Douglas councillors said they had ‘reluctantly’ accepted the increases. The current contract for disposing of such items remains in place until December this year.

It also costs customers £6.50 to dispose of a computer monitor at the site or £8 to dispose of a television set. The site also accepts batteries, fluorescent light tubes and engine oil.