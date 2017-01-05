Could we yet get Man on the Moon?

Back in 2010, the Isle of Man was named as the fifth most likely nation to be the next to raise its flag on the Moon.

But when Excalibur Almaz pulled out in 2015, taking with it one of its Soviet-era space stations and a re-entry capsule, it seemed our lunar ambitions were just a distant dream.

Chris Stott of Mansat

Not so, insists ManSat’s Chris Stott, who believes we could yet see our Mann on the Moon - in 2017!

In 2007, Isle of Man-based Odyssey Moon became the first entrant in the Google Lunar XPrize, a race to the Moon with a $20 million prize for the first to land a privately funded robotic spacecraft there, travel 500 metres, and transmit high-definition video and images back to Earth.

Odyssey Moon subsequently merged with SpaceIL, the Israeli team which is one of five who have received approval for lunar missions in 2017 - the others being US-based Moon Express, Synergy Moon which is a partnership of five international teams, India-based Team Indus and Team Hakuto from Japan.

Part-Time Scientists, a Germany-based team founded by researchers who initially entered the prize alongside their day jobs, are still awaiting confirmation of a launch booking.

But there remains a Manx connection. Mr Stott is director of Houston-based Space Services Inc which bought Odyssey Moon in 2014. And Space Services Inc has a partnering agreement with SpaceIL.

Mr Stott explained: ‘They took our number one slot at the GLXP as part of the deal and we get to share the mission with them for our customers and payloads.

‘What seems like science fiction isn’t. It’s happening now.’

In October 2015, SpaceIL announced in a ceremony alongside the Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, that they had secured a ticket to the Moon on an American SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, having signed a confirmed and verified launch agreement for the end of 2017. They were the first team to reach this critical milestone in the Google Lunar XPrize competition.

Its lander will ‘hop’ across the Moon’s surface using thrusters.

Japan’s Team Hakuto’s lunar rover will be hitching a ride with Team Indus using the same Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket.

Team Indus is holding an open competition to send up an experiment devised by young people that could pave the way to sustainable settlements on the Moon.

Synergy Moon aims to blend the arts and sciences with the idea of a holographic projector that will display artworks on the Moon.

Moon Express is carrying two payloads - laser retroreflectors to precisely measure the distance from the Earth to the Moon and an optical telescope which will have open access for ‘citizen scientists’.

It looks like the race to the Moon is on for 2017.