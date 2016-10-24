Could you be the next Young Actor of Mann?

Entries have opened for the Young Actor of Mann 2017 competition.

The Manx Amateur Drama Federation contest is open to Manx residents aged 13 to 19 on the day of the first round on February 19.

Entrants are required to present two contrasting pieces of their own choice taken from published plays or musical theatre, with an overall time limit of 10 minutes.

The winner will receive a £500 bursary to attend a UK drama course of their choice and the runner up will receive £100.

The first round of Young Actor of Mann 2017 will be held at Ballakermeen High School’s Studio Theatre, where Jennifer Scott Reid of the Guild of Drama Adjudicators will select up to eight competitors to go through to the final at the same venue on April 19.

Entries must be submitted by January 2.

For an entry form visit www.madf.im