Could your dog take on the role of iconic Toto?

The hunt is on to find the perfect partner for Dorothy in this year’s Christmas production of The Wizard of Oz.

JT Productions is looking for two small, well-behaved dogs to play Toto in the panto, which will take place from December 16 to 31, excluding December 19 and 25.

Auditions for the role will take place on Sunday, October 9 from 10am to midday at the Manx Operatic Halls on Finch Road, Douglas,

James Turpin, of JT Productions, said: ‘We are looking for two small, showbiz friendly dogs to take part in our panto this Christmas at the Gaiety Theatre. They must be able to bond with Dorothy and our cast members.

‘We have Anova Dog Training assisting with the auditions and training.’

For more information and to register for auditions email thewiz2016@yahoo.co.uk