Council leader David Christian agrees that Douglas’s horse trams should terminate at the Gaiety rather than at the Sea Terminal

Plans to terminate Douglas’s historic horse tram service at a point in the middle of the capital’s seafront have been backed by the council’s leader.

Councillor David Christian told local radio he was in favour of the proposal that would see the service no longer linking up with the Sea Terminal, instead ending abruptly near the Gaiety Theatre and shortening the track significantly.

But Councillor Christian said it was important to modernise. He said that a compromise which involves running the the tram from Summer Hill as far as the Gaiety, with a terminus within the regenerated so-called cultural area leading into Castle Street would be a ‘fantastic boost for that part of Douglas’.

He added: ‘I’m all for history and heritage but at times we have got to make compromises.’

The latest proposals from the government’s Department of Infrastructure fly in the face of an earlier vote in Tynwald in July, when members approved retaining the full length of the tram tracks.

A two-hour debate on resurfacing Douglas seafront, that took place earlier this month, saw opinions in Tynwald divided, with Keys members voting overwhelmingly in favour of twin tracks remaining in their current location from Summer Hill to Broadway. Just two votes out of 23 opposed this. However, in Legislative Council, three votes supported the measure and four opposed it.

At January’s Tynwald sitting a combined vote on the matter will now take place.

Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer MHK told members the conflicting requirements of the horse trams running the full length of the promenade, demand for parking spaces and a reluctance to intrude onto the promenade walkway, meant compromise was needed.

‘The last eight years have brought into focus the many competing aspirations for the promenade. It has become clear to the department that there is no design solution capable of satisfying everybody’ ambition forthe space.’

The DOI has applied for planning permission for temporary stables and a tram depot on the Summerland site, costing £100,000 to £200,000.

