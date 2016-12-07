Council leader disputes government’s claims over horse tram takings

Douglas Council leader David Christian has disputed horse tram statistics provided recently in Tynwald.

Mr Christian said that in 2015, the last year the service was operated by the council, the service carried nearly 51,000 passengers and income totalled £117,279, including residents’ tickets, Explorer tickets, special hires, advertising income and the special December Santa tram service.

He said the figures were achieved despite a proposal to cancel the service that year to make way for promenade renovation work (which did not happen) and poor summer weather.

The statement came in response to figures quoted by Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer in Tynwald on November 15. Mr Harmer said 48,722 passengers were carried in the same period generating nearly £58,000 in income.

‘As the former owner and operator of the horse trams which benefited from the long-term financial support of Douglas ratepayers, the council wishes to place on public record the correct audited performance figures for the service while under council stewardship in 2015,’ Mr Christian said.

He added the figures were set out in the council’s public accounts and easily accessible for reference purposes.