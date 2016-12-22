Council making progress on rundown buildings

Council engineers believe the rundown former Pitcairn Hotel in Douglas poses no immediate threat to the public.

The building, at Church Road Marina, has been in a ruinous state for some time with lop-sided masonry, missing slates, vegetation growing from gutterings and a sizeable resident pigeon population.

Pitcairn Hotel, Church Road Marina

The council is planning to enter the building so structural engineers can inspect the interior to get a more detailed idea of the state of the building and has sought a court order to allow this to happen.

However, Councillor Ritchie McNicholl, chairman of the council’s environmental services committeem, which oversees ruinous buildings around the borough, said he was concerned about the possible scale of work that might be needed if the council were to undertake any repairs.

‘If we were to try to restore it, I would be surprised if we didn’t find it was a demolition job. That could leave us with just the site and I don’t know how much that would be worth, so we don’t really want to take that approach,’ he said.

The council has authority to undertake essential repairs on rundown properties in the borough if their state poses a risk. In such cases a charge is then placed on the property for the cost of the work which is recouped when the building is sold.

This procedure was used recently on a house on Derby Road and Councillor McNichol confirmed the property had been sold and the cost recouped by the council.

Already the council has intervened to remove loose slates that posed a danger to the public. Councillors were told the Pitcairn and the Wyndham Hotels were both owned by the same company, registered in the British Virgin Islands, however there was an agent present in the island.

Councillor Jon Joughin said he believed the repairs should be done in expectation of recovering the cost at a later date, or alternatively the building should be compulsorily purchased.

Councillor McNicholl said the council had now appointed a new dilapidated properties officer who had been producing reports for the committee and progress was being made in a number of areas.

He told councillors the site of the Athol Hotel on Regent Street had had a significant amount of re-rendering completed. But he conceded some ‘old chestnuts’ remained.

‘The matter involving Braddan Lodge on Quarterbridge Road has been going on for 11 years now,’ he said.

‘But we are currently waiting for a trial date to be set by the court.’

He said he hoped a number of run down buildings, would soon be brought back up to scratch. Currently there are around 170 buildings on the ‘dilapidated’ list but it is not an exhaustive one, he said.