Council to consider building houses on Douglas Golf Club course

Questions were raised over the future of Douglas Golf Club at a recent meeting of Douglas Council.

A motion put forward by Murray’s ward Councillor Falk Horning calls on councillors to consider alternative use for the golf club site.

The motion proposes closing the golf club, which is subsidised by Douglas Council, once obligations have been met to season ticket holders and selling off the clubhouse and equipment.

It suggests redevelopment of up to one third of the golf course for single family homes while the remaining area should be retained for recreational purposes.

Councillors agreed for the motion to be referred to the council’s executive committee.

Members of that committee can then consider the proposal and report back to the full council for debate in the new year.