Council wards set to fall from six to four

Douglas council will not only have a reduced number of councillors but fewer wards as well once a wholesale reorganisation takes place in 2020.

By a narrow majority, councillors voted to reduce the number of wards from six to four, consigning the historic names of Athol, Victoria, Hills, Derby, Murrays and St George’s to history.

Under the new scheme, four wards, each returning three members, will exactly mirror the four Douglas central government constituencies of Douglas North, East, Central and South.

Earlier this year, councillors voted to reduce their number from 18 to 12,

Councillors were told it was needed to even out the number of electors in each constituency, ending a discrepancy where some wards have 2,000 or more fewer people than others. Hills ward, one of the larger ones, has 4,507 electors, for example, while Derby has 2,271.

Council leader David Christian told members disposing of the old wards was the most logical way of addressing the problem. To retain all six but re-draw the boundaries to even up the numbers would be too complicated, he said.

‘I think any voter who votes against this today is really saying they are not prepared to do the extra work,’ Mr Christian said.

Several members expressed disquiet at the move. Councillor Colin Cain said he had no probem with the reduction of councillors to 12 or with re-drawing the ward boundaries, but added: ‘I don’t know why we want to go to four wards and destroy some of our history.’

Councillors Ritchie McNicholl and Jon Joughin both commented on the possible extra time and expense involved in canvassing and leafleting a larger area and Councillor Betty Quirk suggested more notice would be needed before a by-election in order to canvass a larger area.

Councillor Ian Clague pointed out members seemed to be confusing the issue of reducing the mumber of councillors, which is already a fait accompli, and reducing the number of wards from six to four.

‘Yes I’m sorry to lose the old wards that are part of our heritage, but it’s the best compromise,’ he said.

‘It’s logical and it makes sense. 100 years ago we had 24 members representing fewer people but I don’t hear people harking back to that.’

Councillor Stephen Pitts thought many people would not have voted for the reduction had they realised the number of wards would also be cut.

Council leader David Christian said the move would help to engage voters and the council needed to try to explain the responsibilities of local and central government to people.

‘You will have three councillors and two MHKs per area, what could be simpler than that?’

Councillors approved the measure by 10 votes to seven.

An amendment proposed by Councillor McNicholl to retain six wards with two members each was defeated.