Councillor Cat admits drink-driving

Douglas councillor Cat Turner has admitted drink-driving.

But she denied a second charge of the same offence.

She entered her pleas when she appeared in court this morning (Thursday).

Ms Turner, aged 51, of Westminster Terrace, in Douglas, had been remanded in custody over New Year but she has now been granted bail.

The guilty plea is for an offence on December 29. She denied a charge relating to an alleged incident on November 7.

The case was adjourned to March 2.