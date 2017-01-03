Councillor faces drink-driving charges

A Douglas councillor has appeared in court facing two charges of drink-driving.

Catherine Rose Turner, aged 51, of Westminster Terrace, is accused of driving with excess alcohol on November 7 and December 29.

She is yet to enter any pleas to the charges.

The case has been adjourned until Thursday (January 5).

Bail was denied by Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes who remanded Ms Turner in custody until January 5.