Councillor not guilty

A Douglas councillor has been cleared of two charges of wilful neglect of a child.

Fifty-one-year-old Catherine Rose Turner, of Westminster Terrace, who also stood as an independent in this year’s General Election, had pleaded not guilty to the offences when she appeared before the Deputy High Bailiff earlier in the year.

The case dates back to the beginning of the year when police had been called to her home address.

Ms Turner was found not guilty after a summary trial.