Councillors call for review of expenses

Councillors in Douglas are to call on the government to review the members’ expenses scheme.

Members want the current hourly meeting rate to be replaced by a simpler attendance rate which would be easier to manage.

Current rates, introduced in 2014, allow councillors to claim £7.50 per hour for evening meetings and £12.50 per hour for daytime commitments (which most of Douglas Council’s are). Maximum claim for a single evening session is £30 and for a daytime session the maximum is £50. Yearly evening maximum is £3,600 and annual daytime maximum is £6,000.