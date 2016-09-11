Country park set to open soon in south

The first phase of an enviromental and educational country park is to open soon in the south of the island.

The park is set in 250 acres near the village of St Mark’s.

The previous owner of Cordeman farm was the ‘Earl of Northesk, who not only bred European pedigree beef cattle but created small plantations, lakes and ponds which have sustained a varied and serene enviroment for wildlife, cattle and sheep.

Businessman Graham Taylor bought Cordeman farm in 2001 and a new development began.

He said: ‘Having had the benefits of the earl’s conservation efforts it seemed only right to continue with further ponds and planting of various species of trees, hedgerows and willow.

‘This area has become abundant with wildlife and foliage which has encouraged and sustained the necessary foodchain to exist.’

The first phase to open in the autumn is an educational visitors’ centre which will incorporate ‘Dolittle’s animal therapy’ a temporary educational hedgehog centre and breeding centre for birds and ornamental chickens.

Planning permission has been granted to build over the next three years four Manx crofts for holiday rental and a hedgehog educational centre along with a cafe and a produce shop.

Access to the 250 acres will be available to the public for the viewing of various breeds of cattle, sheep, pigs, goats and chickens.

picnic

There will also be akes with picnic areas.

A small holding in England has also been obtained to ensure the safe and easy importation of further breeds of animals.

Mr Taylor added: ‘The gradual opening of five further phases will bring to the Isle of Man a country park of a superb standard aiming at engaging the public’s interest on various educational levels and attract locals and tourists as well as environmentalists with a passion for observing wildlife, this exciting venture will be a great day out for all ages.’

The dream of Graham Taylor and Sandy Huyton, the founder of Dolittles’s and manager of the Manx Hedgehog Conservation Society, has taken years of planning.

Mr Taylor said: ‘A team of enthusiastic and encouraging members of the government departments has brought this conservation, educational and entertaining project to fruition.’