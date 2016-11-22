Couple’s cars targeted by vandals on quiet cul-de-sac

A couple in Sulby are counting the cost after vandals targeted three cars parked in their driveway in a quiet cul-de-sac in the village.

John and Hilary Musson, who are both former TT riders, were horrified to find all three vehicles, a VW Golf, a BMW and a VW van, had been scratched with a sharp instrument - two across the bonnet, one on the tailgate.

Hilary, who is disabled after losing a leg while marshalling at the 26th milestone in the accident which claimed three lives in the 2007 Senior TT, said she was frightened at the thought of someone pinpointing their house and targeting their cars specifically.

‘It’s a dreadful situation. I’m frightened of what’s going to happen next and I can’t run away - or after anyone,’ she said.

‘My car was paid for out of compensation money after my accident and it’s my pride and joy. At a conservative estimate I think the damage will cost £1,500 to rectify.

‘I no longer feel safe in my own home because of scum like this.’

They think the damage happened overnight on November 11.

Sergeant Darren Richards said they were increasing patrols and asked anyone with information to contact Ramsey police on 812234 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.

He said if anyone saw anything suspicious they should not hesitate to call 999.

‘We will do everything in our power to bring the offender before the court,’ he said.