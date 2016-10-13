Court fine for no car tax and no R-plate

A motorist fell foul of the law again soon after getting back behind the wheel following a ban.

A court heard 27-year-old Dorin Nicusor Tatar had resolved to do everything correctly following his earlier brush with the law but ended up being pulled for having an out-of-date tax disc and failing to display R-plates

Tatar had successfully appealed for his driving ban to end early and having passed an extended driving test was subject to the obligatory one-year R-plate restrictions.

For the prosecution, James Robinson said a police patrol spotted Tatar’s Vauxhall Astra in front of him on the Ramsey coast road near Maughold on June 2. A check on the police computer found it was untaxed and had been for just over one month. When the car was stopped on Lower Dhoon Road, it came to light the driver was not displaying R-plates.

Tatar told police he had bought the car only the previous day. He knew the tax disc had expired and he was going to pay it but had not yet done so. He did not think it was a ‘big thing’ but was waiting for the insurance certificate to arrive so he could deal with the tax.

The defendant, who lives in Parliament Street in Ramsey, admitted both charges.

Defending him, his advocate, Roger Kane, confirmed he had bought the car just one day earlier.

‘He didn’t have tax, having just bought it, and he was gong to deal with this as soon as his insurance certificate came through,’ he said.

‘He had arranged insurance the day before and having received the insurance certificate, he immediately went to the post office and got the tax.’

As for the R-plate infringement, Mr Kane said Tatar’s previous car had the plates on it. He had passed the car over to a friend, forgetting to remove the plates from it and transfer them to the new vehicle.

‘He went straight to the garage and bought new R-plates. These really are quite minor offences compared with what he did in 2013. He spent a lot of money and effort passing his extended test this year. He travels a lot between Ramsey and Castletown for work, so his licence is very important to him. He wanted everything to be above board this time with the car,’ Mr Kane told the court.

Sentencing him, magistrates’ chairman Caroline Convery noted Tatar had been well aware the tax had expired but nonetheless had chosen to drive. He was fined £100 for having no tax and a further £100 for failing to display R-plates. His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points and he must also pay £50 costs.

The court noted his current R-plate restrictions were in force until April 2017 and this will now be extended by a further three months.