Courthouse fracas put pair in the courthouse

A 3am bust up with bouncers at a Douglas night spot landed two teenagers with fines after an appearance before the Deputy High Bailiff.

Callum Christopher Misselbrook, of Albert terrace, Ramsey and Luke Jerome Campbell, of Gladstone Avenune, Ramsey, said door staff at the Courthouse bar were heavy-handed when they asked them to leave the premises soon after 3am.

For the prosecution, James Robinson said staff told the pair they had to leave as the club was closing.

But 18-year-old Misselbrook told them: ‘I’m rolling a fag before I go anywhere.’

When bouncers moved to ‘escort them from the premises’, Mr Robinson said Misselbrook became aggressive telling them: ‘Touch me and I’ll knock you out.’

Bouncers ended up pinning both youths to the nightclub floor as they yelled obscenities.

Police arrived and Misselbrook made an offensive comment to one of the bouncers as he was escorted away.

At the police station, Campbell, also 18, told police he remembered the incident but recalled little of what had happened.

Misselbrook said he too remembered little of what had happened but added the door staff were in the wrong.

The court heard Campbell had no previous convictions and Misselbrook had only a very limited record, though he was on bail for other matters at the time of the incident.

Both youths admitted disorderly behaviour on licensed premises on November 26.

Representing Misselbrook, Stephen Wood said his client had been at the club with four others for a number of hours without incident.

He said Misselbrook had just bought a round of expensive drinks when they were told the club was about to shut and they had to leave immediately.

‘He said he was going to roll a cigarette first and the next thing he knew he was being dragged off their seats on to the floor. His words were threatening but the reaction it evoked was beyond what was necessary,’ Mr Wood said.

A statement from Misselbrook said: ‘I had no intention of following through with knocking anyone out but I was taken to the floor. They were very heavy-handed with me.’

For Campbell, Jane Gray said her client was apologetic and knew his behaviour had been unacceptable.

Sentencing them, Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said she could offer credit for the defendants’ admissions but not for their co-operation with police.

She said the offences were serious and were commited while both youths were intoxicated.

Misselbrook was fined £600 and ordered to pay costs of £125. Campbell was fined £500 for his lesser part in the offence and also pays £125 costs.

As the offences took place on licensed premises, both were banned from entering on-licensed premises for one month.