Cow killed by train – defective fence is blamed

Fencing along the Isle of Man Steam Railway line was not maintained to a good enough condition to stop a cow straying into the path of a train, a Deemster has ruled.

But lawyers for the Department of Infrastructure say the department will appeal against the decision.

Moorhouse Farms took the DoI to the small claims court seeking damages after a heifer broke through a fence near the Ballagawne crossing in Colby in August 2013 and died after it was struck by a steam locomotive.

The farming company argued the department should pay compensation as it had a responsibility to maintain the fences, and some of the railway posts dated back to when the line first opened in the 1870s.

Moorhouse Farms director Kirrie Jenkins researched the deeds which showed as part of the compulsory purchase of land to build the line, the railway company was obliged to erect and maintain ‘proper and sufficient’ fencing. This responsibility passed to the government when the railway was nationalised in 1978.

Former Tynwald president Noel Cringle, who also farms on land adjoining the line, gave evidence for the claimant and said the maintenance of the fencing had always been the responsibility of those in charge of the railway.

But director of public transport Ian Longworth wrote to the claimants the month after the accident, telling them it was not the responsibility of the railway for the fencing to be stock proof and it was ‘merely and indication of our boundary’.

The court heard there had been a ‘somewhat veiled threat’ to claim for damage to the locomotive, although the evidence of the guard was that there was no damage to the train. No counter claim was issued.

Lawyers for the DoI argued in court that farmers had an obligation to prevent their animals trespassing onto the line. They claimed that the department had a responsibility only to maintain the existing fencing and not to upgrade it.

They said the fencing was regularly inspected and when last checked just seven days before the accident, no defects were found. It went without saying that the DoI could not be expected to review all the fencing alongside the 15 and a quarter mile line 100 per cent of the time, they added.

The fencing at Ballagawne has since been repaired, with the posts replaced, although it had taken a year to do so.

But Deemster Sharon Roberts giving her judgment in court this week, found that the defendant had not maintained the fencing in good condition.

She said: ‘I have little problem in reaching the conclusion that the fencing was insufficient so as to comply with the statutory requirement to maintain in good condition stock proof fencing.’

Dr Roberts said it was possible that a defect had been overlooked at the time of the inspection.

She awarded damages of £952.10 for loss of the animal and costs but rejected the claim for damages for stress and costs of legal research.

But the lawyers for the DoI told the court the department will be seeking to appeal and Dr Roberts granted them leave to do so. The case will now go to the appeal court.