A crackdown on ‘legal highs’ has been approved by the first sitting of the new parliament.

Tynwald unanimously supported a move to control the importation and supply of such drugs by applying in island law elements of the UK’s new Psychoactive Substances Act.

Juan Watterson MHK

Member for Treasury David Anderson MLC told the court that the UK had introduced the Act in May this year because of the difficulty in controlling abuse of legal highs under existing laws dealing with illegal drugs.

The island has encountered the same issues, he said, and it is intended that primary legislation will be brought forward in due course.

But as an interim measure, Treasury was using enabling powers available to it to apply island law to those elements of the UK Act necessary to control the import and supply of legal highs, and their export or removal from the island.

Speaker Juan Watterson MHK said: ‘Over the last few years we have seen far too many deaths in this area as a result of psychoactive substances and I really hope this legislation is helpful and we have the opportunity to really do something about this in the years to come.’

The provisions of the Act being applied in the island are concerned with prohibiting the import and export of psychoactive substances, making it a criminal offence to produce a psychoactive substance, such as manufacturing or cultivating one, and also making it an offence to possess a psychoactive substances with intent to supply.

Douglas North MHK David Ashford welcomed the move but raised a concern that a provision relating to enhanced penalties for dealing outside a school might not apply to University College Isle of Man.

He said: ‘We could have a situation that if someone is caught dealing with these substances outside a nearby high school they will get an enhanced penalty but if they are doing it to the same age group outside Isle of Man University College the penalty will not be enhanced.’

Mr Anderson promised to look into the matter.