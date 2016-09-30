Crash victims named

Two people who died in a fatal road crash at Lezayre have now been named as husband and wife Daphne and James Tait from Jurby.

They were travelling together in the same car when the accident happened at 12.30pm on Monday September 26. The road remained closed until shortly after 6pm the same day.

The cars involved in the crash were a silver Honda Jazz, a black VW Golf and a grey Peugeot 308.

Inspector Derek Flint, who is investigating the accident offered sympathy to Mr and Mrs Tait’s family and said enquiries were continuing.

Police have again appealed for any witnesses to contact them on 631212 or they can contact the anonymous Crimestoppers line on 0800 555111.