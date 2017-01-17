Crash was caused by mother’s illness

A woman from Strang has admitted crashing her car and causing serious bodily harm after being distracted by her mother taking ill.

Lynda Christine Regan, of Mount Rule Road, pleaded guilty to a charge of causing seriously bodily harm by driving without due care or attention.

The 62-year-old will be sentenced on February 23 after the preparation of a probation report.

Prosecutor Barry Swain told the court how, on June 5 at 3.15pm, Regan was driving back from the airport with her mother as a passenger in the front seat of the car.

She was travelling from Quarter Bridge on to Peel Road when she lost concentration, after her mother was making strange noises due to being taken ill.

Regan’s car drifted into the opposite carriageway and was involved in a head-on collision with another car.

The man who was driving the other car suffered a fractured sternum, two broken toes, a sprained left wrist and a cut to the forehead.

Mr Swain went on to say that Regan’s mother had died since the incident due to illness.

Regan’s advocate, Darren Taubitz, handed in a basis of plea in which she said that it was a momentary lapse of concentration lasting two or three seconds, caused by her mother becoming ill.

The plea, which was accepted by the prosecution, added that Regan was not under the influence of any drink or drugs and that she had been travelling at between 22 and 25mph at the time of the accident.

Mr Taubitz said: ‘The sad consequences were that her mother died. It was a momentary lapse in concentration. It could have happened to anyone. My heart goes out to this lady. Her mum took ill, she focussed for two or three seconds and unfortunately the car has drifted.’

Bail was granted.