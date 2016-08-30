Crime upsurge in Port Erin?

If residents in Port Erin notice there seems to be more car accidents and general street crime in the village, don’t worry, there isn’t.

Any perceived increase in incident is because from September, Port Erin becomes the police’s ‘training village’ with all manner of training – from new recruits to CID - at the police station, on the streets and in the shops.

Sergeant Paul Kemp, people development manager for the force, said: ‘We hope to use the shops for scenarios.

‘We will set up road traffic accidents, it’s also about getting trainees used to the public.

‘The public do stare at you when you’re a police officer. I want to hold police meetings in cafes.

‘I also want to use commissioners as stooges, and get the public involved.’

The b uilding will also be a training centre for the fire and rescue service, prison and probation service, emergency communications and emergency planning.

There will be a limited police counter service to deal with police enquiries.

Home Affairs minister Juan Watterson said: ‘I am delighted the former police station will remain an active part of the Port Erin community. Student constables will be visible in the local community as they learn their profession.’

One aspect of training that will not happen at Port Erin – fortunately – is firearms. Sergeant Kemp said: ‘It’s not suited to that.’