The 80th Cronk-y-Voddy ploughing match will take place on Saturday, January 21, at Ballakilmurray in Poortown Road.

There will be categories for horse ploughing and the usual other classes as well as refreshments.

The event runs from 10.30am until 3.15pm and a prize presentation later, at 7.30pm, will be hosted by Dot Tilbury.

The presentation will take place at St John’s Methodist Hall.

Visit www.manx-ploughing.net for more information on ploughing events.