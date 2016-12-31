Cross remembers First World War private

On the 100th anniversary of the day he lost his life in the Great War (December 23, 1916), a simple cross was placed at the Ramsey war memorial in memory of Private James A. Partridge, of Ramsey, who served with the South African Horse 1st Infantry Brigade.

During the war, the brigade served as a British formation in Egypt and on the Western Front, most famously the Battle of Delville Wood. Private Partridge, who was a resident of the town, is buried at Iringa Cemetery, Tanzania.

On January 25, 2017, crosses will be placed commemorating the deaths of two Ramsey seamen, John Christian and Samuel Crellin, who lost their lives while serving aboard HMS Laurentic which sank after striking two mines north of Ireland with the loss of 354 lives. Five members of the Crellin family died.

These simple ceremonies are coordinated by the commissioners and Ramsey branch of the Royal British Legion.

Relatives are very welcome to attend.