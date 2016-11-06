Crowdfunding to kick off £500k project for purpose-built rehearsal space

Mannin Music has launched an ambitious project to raise £500,000 for a purpose-built dedicated rehearsal space.

As part of the fundraising drive private music teachers and some of the musically minded parents are going back to square one to learn an instrument to grade one standard in just six weeks.

Dr Laura Rowles told Island Life the idea came out of their frustration at not being able to find appropriate and reliable rehearsal spaces at an affordable cost, a problem that is shared by bands, amateur dramatic groups and theatre companies.

Their vision is to convert a warehouse based centrally in the island to provide a big rehearsal space the size of the Gaiety Theatre stage, two medium sized rooms from where they would run their Kodaly music sessions, as well as four or five individual teaching rooms, which would all be available for hire.

‘We’re keen to make it accessible for other community activities as well – yoga, for example,’ Laura said.

‘We want to provide an affordable rehearsal space that is fit for purpose.

‘As it will be not for profit, all the rental money will go back into the building, and the Mannin Music team will administrate the building for free.’

Manx Gaelic singer and flautist Ruth Keggin and violinist Orsi Pito Hobdell are teaching each other their instruments.

In the first week they both noticed that their arm muscles were aching from the way they have to hold their instruments.

Ruth said: ‘You have to be patient with yourself in the same way that you would be patient with a student.

‘It’s about taking a step back and allowing yourself to be a beginner.’

They will take their ABRSM exams in the final week of November alongside their students.

Orsi said: ‘It’s a bit scary but at the same time it’s very exciting. I haven’t learned a new instrument for 20 years!’

Violinist and pianist Laura, who is learning the classical guitar, said that the exercise also helped them to develop as teachers.

Also in the pipeline is a concert, where the musicians will show off their new skills in the first half before reverting to their usual instruments in the second half.

Mannin Music has also started a Crowdfunding project to begin the fundraising efforts.

To donate to the project visitwww.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mannin-music

Mannin Music aims to provide quality music teaching for people in the Isle of Man.

It is a collaboration of various music teachers and lessons are currently offered in instruments including piano, voice, violin, viola, cello, double bass, all brass, flute, and electric and acoustic guitar.

If you would like to find out more about Mannin Music visit www.manninmusic.com or go to ‘Mannin Music’ on Facebook.