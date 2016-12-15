Cubs take to the ice to celebrate centenary

Almost 200 Cub Scouts from around the island took to the ice at Tynwald Mills as part 100th anniversary celebrations of the youth section .

Mark Bentley, leader of 3rd Peel Cub Scouts, said both the children and leaders had a ‘thoroughly great time’ adding: ‘There were many trips spills and splits but also plenty of smiles.’

The evening sessions were offered free of charge by the venue and follows archery sessions being held there over the summer and autumn for Cubs, Scots and Explorers.

Mark said: ‘During 2016 Cub Scouts have been celebrating their 100 year anniversary and events like this are a great way of our island Cubs celebrating this anniversary and taking part in a memorable experience and providing an opportunity for many to take part in an activity that they may never have tried before.’

He said increasing numbers of young people were getting involved in Scouting and more adults were needed to ensure they can continue to provide these fun activities.