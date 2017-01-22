Cultural recognition for dialect theatre group

This year’s recipients of the Reih Bleeaney Vanannan trophy have been named as the Michael players.

It marked the climax of a high profile period for the theatre company, who pride themselves in being the last company around the island performing Manks dialect plays. They have been a key part to the commemoration of the Manx cultural archivist and icon Sophia morrison, of whom much has been written over the past fortnight.

The Reih Bleeaney Vanannan trophy, which translates as ‘Mannanan’s Choice of the Year’, was presented at the end of the commemorative Manks concert, in which the Michael Players performed a version of ‘The Charm’, a play that was written by Christopher Shimmin and inspired by Sophia Morrison at the turn of the last century.

The award was presented by the Hon Chris Thomas, the chair of Culture Vannin, and was accepted by Win Callister, a long standing member of the Michael Players.

‘Recognising the Michael Players in this way is wonderful acknowledgement not only of the safeguarding of a tradition by a community through the decades but also celebration of a sense of place through the performance of culture,’ said Mr Thomas.

‘We wish the Michael Players every success in inspiring future generations as the current generation seems to have been inspired.’

The ‘Reih Bleeaney Vanannan’ is an annual cultural award from Culture Vannin made to an individual or group who has made the greatest contribution to the island’s cultural heritage. The nominees can come from a variety of backgrounds, but who work to promote and support language, literature, art, music, dance, history, education and the environment in the island.