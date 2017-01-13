Customers grappled on the floor of pub

A spat between two customers in a Douglas pub culminated in both rolling around on the floor as one held the other in a headlock, a court has heard.

Glen Cairney, of Farmhill Park, Douglas, was drinking in the Cat With No Tail on December 11 when the fracas erupted.

Michael Jelski, for the prosecution, said both men got into a disagreement during the evening and even when the pair were separated they had still tried to get back at one another.

The court heard 29-year-old Cairney had goaded his opponent, telling him: ‘You think you are a hard man.’

The other man responded by hurling a bottle at the defendant, causing a slight cut, then left.

Mr Jelski said Cairney had declined medical attention and had not made a formal complaint. The fight was recorded by the pub‘s CCTV system and both men were later arrested.

Cairney admitted disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.

His advocate, Jim Travers said Cairney was, in fact, the victim of an unprovoked attack from the other man as he was standing by the pool table.

Mr Travers said: ‘The other party was the instigator of the incident, however he has gone beyond self-defence and he has put the other man in some sort of headlock as they fell to the floor.

‘Staff intervened but the final act was him being struck by a bottle and suffering a cut at the hands of the other man.

‘So not only did he not start it, but he was hit with a bottle and suffered an injury. But for the initial actions of the other party, he would not have been embroiled in this.

‘He suffered a significant cut as a result of being hit by a bottle.’

Mr Travers contested a claim by the prosecution that it was difficult to tell who had actually started the fight.

‘The CCTV footage shows the defendant being launched at as he is standing by the pool table offering no threat to anyone; it’s as plain as day,’ he told the court.

Passing sentence, Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said she acknowledged it was the other party who threw a bottle, hitting and injuring the defendant. She said she also accepted it was the other party who had started the altercation. However, she added: ‘But it was you who continued it and it ended up with you both grappling on the floor. Any incident in licensed premises is serious. You already have an alcohol-related offence on your record from 2016, but it is a relatively short record.’

For the offence of disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, he was fined £600 and must pay costs of £125.

Banning him from entering licensed premises, buying or being sold alcohol for one month, Mrs Hughes added: ‘This was committed while you were still subject to a penalty imposed for another alcohol-related offence so a Licensing Act ban is appropriate in this case.’