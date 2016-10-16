Dalainea’s design to become a postcard

A young designer’s Isle of Man poster will be professionally produced as a postcard to be placed on the shelves in Manx National Heritage shops.

A Manx National Heritage competition was held in the summer holidays in association with the Manx Museum’s Exploratorium, a playful museum gallery that looks back to the time of the island’s tourism heyday.

Runner up Billy Kneen

Young people were tasked with promoting a holiday on the Isle of Man, taking inspiration from old holiday posters, postcards, attractions, landscapes and heritage.

Many of the entries were designed by young visitors at the Lloyds Bank tent and pop-up Exploratorium at the Royal Manx Show in August.

The chosen winner was Dalainea Brown, aged 10,who lives in Ramsey. Her design included some of the island’s attractions, as well as the famous Manx loaghtan sheep and the Little People.

Her design will be produced for display in the Manx Museum Exploratorium and also produced as a limited edition postcard which will be sold in return for a 50p donation to support the work of Manx National Heritage to help preserve and protect the island’s heritage. Dalainea and her family will also receive a VIP tour at her chosen Manx National Heritage site.

The two runners up were Ellie Katsihtis, aged 10, who was actually visiting the Isle of Man on holiday during the summer and produced a sandy Douglas beach scene with Isle of Man in colourful type, and Billy Kneen, aged six, with his bold black and white representation of the Laxey Wheel. They both received MNH ‘goodies’ and their designs will also be on display in the gallery.

The Happy Holidays Exploratorium at the Manx Museum is open Monday to Saturday until spring 2017 when it will take on a new theme.

Many of the vintage holiday posters can be found at www.imuseum.im

Lucy Felton, business development manager at Lloyds Bank, said: ‘We are so proud to continue to support Manx National Heritage in the wonderful work they do to preserve and protect the island’s heritage.

‘It was the way that Dalainea’s work illustrated brilliantly so many of the treasures that our very special island has to offer that convinced us that she was our winner.’