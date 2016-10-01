Dalby harvest home to raise charity cash

Dalby Harvest Home will take place tomorrow (Sunday) at Dalby Schoolrooms from 2.30pm until 5.30pm.

Produce, jams and chutneys, cakes and cabbages, pickles and pies will be on sale throughout the afternoon, along with cream teas, home baking and traditional Manx fayre.

Proceeds go be donated to Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation, the Manx overseas charity Excellent Development and the Dalby Church Restoration Fund.

The Harvest Home Songs of Praise will follow in the church at 5.30pm with the Manx choir Cliogaree Twooie.