Darker nights so check your lights

With nights drawing in, police are urging motorists to check their lights.

On Friday night, officers from the roads policing unit stopped more than a dozen vehicles for lighting offences ranging from headlights out, badly aligned headlights and fog lights on inappropriately.

In each case the driver stated they were unaware and couldn’t recall the last time they had checked their vehicles.

There have also been several instances recently where vehicles have been seen where neither brake light is working.

While having a single bulb out will generally result in words of advice from an officer, having no brake lights is likely to see the driver being summoned to court as it is extremely dangerous and shows negligence on the part of the driver.