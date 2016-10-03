Darkly comic take on show

A darkly comic new take on Brecht and Weill’s raucous musical broadcast, The Threepenny Opera, will be broadcast live from the stage of the National Theatre.

The screening is at Ballakermeen’s Studio Theatre tomorrow (Tuesday).

It features Olivier Award-winner Rory Kinnear as Macheath alongside Rosalie Craig as Polly Peachum and Haydn Gwynne as Mrs Peachum. It’s been adapted by Simon Stephens and directed by Rufus Norris.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

