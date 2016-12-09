Data theft investigation after recordings of child protection meetings go missing

Children’s social services are facing a sensitive data breach just months after the launch of a move to improve transparency and restore confidence.

Police are investigating the theft of a device used to record sensitive child protection meetings.

It is understood that the handheld digital device has recordings of a number of meetings involving two cases.

Health and Social Care Minister Kate Beecroft announced in Tynwald last month that her department was introducing a policy of audio recording child protection conferences and other meetings with parents.

In a move designed to improve transparency and bolster confidence in the children and family services division, parents are provided with a copy of the recording for their own personal use.

But this week, the Department of Health and Social Care wrote to parents involved in child protection cases to inform them of ‘a serious incident’ involving a device used to record meetings which had been ‘removed without authorisation’ from its Murray House offices.

It said the matter had been reported to police with a request that it is investigated as a theft.

‘Please be advised that the department is taking this matter very seriously,’ it added.

The audio files have not been lost as they had already been downloaded to the government network.

One parent who was informed about the stolen recording device told iomtoday: ‘It’s extremely concerning how they have allowed such unthinkably sensitive information to go missing.’

The missing device has also been reported to Information Commissioner Iain McDonald. He said: ‘We are aware of the matter. It was reported to us by the department at the start of the week. There is an ongoing investigation.’

In a statement, the Department of Health and Social Care said: ‘The two affected service users have been informed of the theft and the department is keeping them up to date with developments.

‘The recording of meetings is not currently routine and is only done at the request of the service user. The department takes its duty to protect data extremely seriously. It would not be appropriate to comment further, pending the outcome of any investigation.’

At present the recording is an interim arrangement subject to a policy being agreed.

In Tynwald last month, the Health and Social Care Minister said the digital recording equipment had been chosen after consultation with police and social security about the systems they use. She said the move would address problems of parents making their own recordings of meetings.

Such recordings may be edited or taken out of context, she said, and there had been examples of children’s private information being uploaded onto

social media, leading to concerns about a child being identified or shared recordings being ‘used for abusive purposes’.

Social workers had nothing to fear from being recorded, Mrs Beecroft told the court.

Clare Bettison (Douglas East) said it was unfortunate the good faith of the majority of social workers is being brought into question and the introduction of any recording system must be in a way that protects the child, their carers, but also the social workers involved.

Policy and Reform Minister Chris Thomas will seek Tynwald approval next week for a feasibility study into a central database. He accepted some will have serious privacy concerns about the storage of personal information, and the risk of this data being leaked.