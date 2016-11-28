Date set for next year’s carnival

The 2017 Douglas carnival is to take place on Sunday, July 16.

Councillors meeting as part of the council’s regeneration and community committee have also proposed a budget be set aside of £15,000 for next year’s event.

The sum was decided after councillors studied a report providing a breakdown of costs for the 2016 event and on the assumption that next year’s carnival will take the same form as previously.

A report giving a debrief of this year’s carnival and making proposals for next year’s event is to be discussed in December by the council’s regeneration and community committee.

Douglas relaunched its annual carnival in 2014 after an absence of about 20 years. The carnival was once one of the highlights of the summer with a variety of floats promoted by different businesses and organisations. The event ended as the tourist industry in the island declined. It returned in 2014 to support the Island of Culture 2014.